Tennis team keeping busy

nina lewis

Fredericktown sophomore Nina Lewis hits a forehand return against Arcadia Valley, Sept. 13.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School tennis team played four matches last week and has three more this week.

September 13 the Cats lost 7-2 to Arcadia Valley, here. In No. 4 singles, Clara Basden won 8-6. Basden and Grace Lewis won No. 2 doubles, 9-8 (7-2 tiebreaker). Lewis in No. 3 singles, Emiley Geen in No. 2 singles, and Dani West in No. 5 singles each lost close matches in tiebreakers against the Tigers.

Fredericktown lost 6-3, Sept. 14, at Windsor. Basden won her singles match, 9-7. West won her singles match 9-8 (9-7), and West and Nina Lewis won their No. 3 doubles match, 8-0.

September 15, the Cats lost 7-2, at Potosi. Sydney Bell won her No. 1 singles match, 9-8 (7-3). Nina Lewis won her No. 6 singles match, 8-5.

The Cats lost 9-0, at (Cape) Notre Dame, Monday (Sept. 19).

Fredericktown plays at North County, Thursday.

