Tennis team keeping busy

The Fredericktown High School tennis team played four matches last week and has three more this week.

September 13 the Cats lost 7-2 to Arcadia Valley, here. In No. 4 singles, Clara Basden won 8-6. Basden and Grace Lewis won No. 2 doubles, 9-8 (7-2 tiebreaker). Lewis in No. 3 singles, Emiley Geen in No. 2 singles, and Dani West in No. 5 singles each lost close matches in tiebreakers against the Tigers.

Fredericktown lost 6-3, Sept. 14, at Windsor. Basden won her singles match, 9-7. West won her singles match 9-8 (9-7), and West and Nina Lewis won their No. 3 doubles match, 8-0.

September 15, the Cats lost 7-2, at Potosi. Sydney Bell won her No. 1 singles match, 9-8 (7-3). Nina Lewis won her No. 6 singles match, 8-5.

The Cats lost 9-0, at (Cape) Notre Dame, Monday (Sept. 19).

Fredericktown plays at North County, Thursday.