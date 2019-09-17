{{featured_button_text}}
tennis

Alyssa Pierson hits a forehand return against St. Pius, Monday, here.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School tennis team has another busy week with three matches.

The Cats lost 8-1 to St. Pius, Monday, here. Sophie Rehkop scored an 8-6 victory in No. 2 singles for the FHS.

The team plays Wednesday at Windsor and hosts Potosi, Thursday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Last week, the Cats lost 7-2 at North County, Tuesday. Skylar Hennen and Sydney Bell won their singles matches.

The team lost 6-3, Friday, at Arcadia Valley. Bailey White won her singles match, 9-7. Bell won hers, 8-0, and Bell and Lucy Pham combined for an 8-5 doubles victory.

The team also played in the Sikeston Invitational, Thursday, and in the Cape Central Tournament, Saturday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments