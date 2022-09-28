Tennis team tops Sikeston on senior night

The Fredericktown High School tennis team defeated Sikeston, 9-0, Monday, Sept. 26.

It was the final home match of the season for the Cats, and senior night. FHS senior tennis player Sydney Bell and her parents were recognized prior to the match.

Bell won her No. 1 singles match, 8-2. Grace Lewis, Emiley Geen, and Clara Basden won their singles matches, 8-0. Dani West and Haley Tucker were 8-0 victors in singles play.

In doubles, Bell and Geen won 8-3. Lewis and Basden won 8-0, and West and Tucker won 8-3.

September 20, the Cats defeated Farmington, 7-2. Geen, Grace Lewis, Basden, and Nina Lewis won their singles matches. Bell and Geen, Grace Lewis and Basden, and West and Nina Lewis all won their doubles matches.

September 22, the Cats lost 7-2 at North County. Basden won in No. 4 singles, 8-3, and West and Nina Lewis won in No. 3 doubles, 8-6.