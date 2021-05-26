Three Cats advance to state track meet

The Fredericktown High School track team had three athletes competing in the Class 3, Sectional 1 meet, Saturday, at Central High School in Park Hills, and all three qualified for the Class 3A State Meet, May 29, in Jefferson City.

The Cats' morning began with junior Marshall Long competing in the discus. Long had a throw of 42.3 meters (137 feet, 10.75 inches), good for first place in the event. The top four finishers in each event move on to the state meet.

Sophomore Linley Rehkop first punched her ticket to Jefferson City in the long jump. She recorded a new personal record jump of 4.72 meters (15-feet-05.75-inches), good for second place. Later, Rehkop qualified for state in the javelin, grabbing another second place finish with a throw of 30.6 meters (100-04.75). Rehkop was sixth in the 100 meters with a personal record time of 13.37 seconds.

Senior Patrick Sikes outraced some strong competition in the 110 meter hurdles to grab first place and a trip to Jeff City. His time was 15.57 seconds.

The top eight finishers at the championships earn All-State honors.

