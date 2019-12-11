{{featured_button_text}}

The Southeast Missouri Area Football Coaches Association released the 2019 All-Region teams, and three Fredericktown athletes made the Class 3 squad.

On offense, Seth Laut made it at tight end, Ethan Flanagan made it at wide receiver, and Malachi Kyle made it at the hybrid athlete position.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

On defense, Laut was named at defensive end. Kyle was also named return specialist on special teams.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments