Fredericktown High School had eight athletes competing in nine events at the Class 3, Sectional 1 Track Meet, Saturday, at Hillsboro.

Top four finishers at the sectional meet qualify to compete in the Class 3 State Meet, Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City High School.

For Fredericktown, those athletes were Alex Sikes, Blaine Fingers, and Patrick Sikes.

Fingers qualified in both the 200 and 400-meter races. He finished in fourth place in the 400 meters with a school record time of 49.77 seconds, and he was third in the 200 with a school record time of 21.81.

Alex Sikes was second in the javelin, as she broke her own school record with a throw of 111 feet.

Patrick Sikes was third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.65.

The 4X200 meter relay team of Blaine Fingers, Malachi Kyle, Logan Yancey, and Skylar Holland finished in fifth place with a school record time of 1:31.69.

Grant Shankle was fifth in the long jump at 19-03.5, and sixth in the triple jump with an all-conference jump of 41-03. Kyle was seventh in the triple jump at 40-08.

Also finishing seventh were Evan Burrows in the javelin at 128-03 and the 4X400 relay of Shankle, Holland, Yancey, and Fingers at 3:45.89.

