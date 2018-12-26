The Fredericktown High School Girls Basketball Team lost the Arcadia Valley Tigers, 56-31, Thursday, here.
The Tigers jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Fredericktown cut into the lead and trailed 11-5 after one quarter. The Cats trailed just 20-16 with 1:29 to play in the first half, before A.V. scored the last five to take a 25-16 lead into the break. The Tigers put the game away with a 19-9 third quarter.
Kyndal Dodd led the Lady Cats with ten points and seven rebounds. Mallory Mathes scored nine points. Evann Davis and Marissa Hale each scored five, and Kaleigh Slinkard scored two.
The Lady Cats play South Iron at 1 p.m., in the Central Christmas Tourney. The winner will play at 2:30 p.m., Friday. The losing team will play at 11:30 a.m., Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.