The Fredericktown High School Girls Basketball Team lost the Arcadia Valley Tigers, 56-31, Thursday, here.

The Tigers jumped to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Fredericktown cut into the lead and trailed 11-5 after one quarter. The Cats trailed just 20-16 with 1:29 to play in the first half, before A.V. scored the last five to take a 25-16 lead into the break. The Tigers put the game away with a 19-9 third quarter.

Kyndal Dodd led the Lady Cats with ten points and seven rebounds. Mallory Mathes scored nine points. Evann Davis and Marissa Hale each scored five, and Kaleigh Slinkard scored two.

The Lady Cats play South Iron at 1 p.m., in the Central Christmas Tourney.  The winner will play at 2:30 p.m., Friday. The losing team will play at 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

