Track Cats compete at Rebel Relays

The Fredericktown High School boys and girls track teams raced, jumped and threw at the Rebel Relays, March 26, at Central High School in Park Hills.
The FHS boys took eight place among the ten teams competing with a score of 52 points. The girls also finished eighth with 19 points.
FHS boys results:
200 meters – 4th place Patrick Sikes, 24.94 seconds
3200 – 1st Lyndan Gruenke, 10:17.97
110 Hurdles – 1st Sikes, 16.74
4x200 relay – 6th Sikes, Mark Heine, Nolan Sullivan, and Austin Pullen 1:46.38
4x800 –5th Gruenke, Elijah Vance, Caleb Jenkerson, and Braden Boswell, 9:44.64
Long Jump – 8th Heine, 5.16 meters
Discus –3rd Marshall Long, 36.30m; 7th Brayden Lee, 32.89m
Shot Put – 2nd Lee, 12.67m; 7th Long, 11.30m 10.97m
Javelin –8th Curtis Lewis, 30.58m
FHS girls results:
100 –4th Linley Rehkop, 14.12
200 –5th Rehkop, 28.92
1600 –7th Ava Laut, 6:31.97
Long Jump – 3rd Rehkop, 4.30m
Shot Put – 7th Julie Turnbough, 8.10m
The Cats will compete next April 6, at the Perryville Invitational.
Baseball Cats fall to Panthers
The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost 13-3 to the Meadow Heights Panthers, Monday in Patton.
Garrett Marler was 1-for-2 and scored two runs. Zander Stephens was hit by a pitch and scored the other run. McCoy Clark had a single and an RBI. Benji Brubacher drove home a run, and Jerry Couch and Nate Miller each added singles.
Marler pitched three innings, allowing just two earned runs. The Panthers capitalized on eight FHS errors to score ten unearned runs in the game.
The Cats host Notre Dame today.