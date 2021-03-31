Track Cats compete at Rebel Relays

Long Jump – 3rd Rehkop, 4.30m

Shot Put – 7th Julie Turnbough, 8.10m

The Cats will compete next April 6, at the Perryville Invitational.

Baseball Cats fall to Panthers

The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost 13-3 to the Meadow Heights Panthers, Monday in Patton.

Garrett Marler was 1-for-2 and scored two runs. Zander Stephens was hit by a pitch and scored the other run. McCoy Clark had a single and an RBI. Benji Brubacher drove home a run, and Jerry Couch and Nate Miller each added singles.

Marler pitched three innings, allowing just two earned runs. The Panthers capitalized on eight FHS errors to score ten unearned runs in the game.

The Cats host Notre Dame today.

