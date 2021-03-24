 Skip to main content
Track Cats compete in Farmington
Track Cats compete in Farmington

The Blackcats Track and Field team traveled to Farmington March 19 to compete in a practice meet.

Competing for the Blackcats were sprinters Linley Rehkop, Madison Weekley, Patrick Sikes, Mark Heine, Austin Pullen, Nolan Sullivan and Max Kopitsky; distance runners Ava Laut, Lizzie Crouch, Patience Garland, Corgan Gerler, Lyndan Gruenke, Elijah Vance, Caleb Jenkerson and Braden Braswell; and throwers Lauren Gibbs, Julie Turnbough, Brayden Lee and Marshall Long.

There were no official scores or medals for this meet. Some standout performances were:

Patrick Sikes, 110 meter hurdles: 15.7 seconds

Linley Rehkop, 100 meters: 13.6

Ava Laut, 1600 meters: 6 minutes, 41 seconds

Lizzie Crouch, 1600 meters: 6:43

Lyndan Gruenke, 1600 meters: 5:01

Marshall Long, Discus: 123 feet

Brayden Lee, Shot Put: 43 feet

The Blackcats will travel March 26 to Park Hills for the Rebel Relays.

