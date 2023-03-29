The Fredericktown High School boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Park Hills for the Rebel Relays, March 27.

The Fredericktown girls picked up 48 points, good for seventh place among 13 teams at the meet, Monday. The boys scored 26 points, good for ninth.

Linley Rehkop took first in the javelin with a throw of 118-06.5. She was also first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.13 seconds. Rehkop added a third place finish in the 200 meters (26.46) and a fourth in the 100 (13.13) to bring home four medals.

Other Cats' medalists were: Lizzie Crouch, fourth in the 1600m at 6:41.15; Ava Penuel, fourth in the discus at 88-11.75; TJ Bowling, third in the shot put at 41-04.5; and Dane Sensel, who was fourth in the 300m hurdles at 49.4.

Other point scorers for the Cats were:

Kinleigh Gresham, seventh in the 200 at 29.74 and eighth in the 100 at 14.1; Crouch, fifth in the 800 at 2:56.15; Bowling, sixth in the discus at 109-00.75; the boys 4X800 relay of Donnie Laut, Reid Simmons, Braden Braswell, and Caleb Jenkerson was sixth with a time of 9:52.69; the 4X400 relay of Laut, Simmons, Oscar Millan, and Sensel was seventh at 4:05.77; Millan was seventh in the 400m at 59.64; Zac Botbyl was eighth in the 200m at 24.62. Mark Heine was eighth high jump at 5-6; Justice Clauser was eighth in the shot put at 35-01.7.

Personal records were set by: Botbyl - 200m, Ethan Vance - 800m, Millan - long jump, Owen Henson - discus, Bowling - shot put, Rehkop - 200m, Gresham - 100m and 200m, Patience Garland - 3200m.

The Cats will travel to North County for a junior varsity meet today (March 29). The varsity Cats compete March 31, at Ste. Genevieve.

Tigers senior scores points in three events

Marquand-Zion senior Kaylee Stafford earned nine points, as she placed in the top eight in three events.

Stafford was third in the shot put at 30-03.75, seventh in the discus at 80-01.5, and eighth in the javelin at 79-00.5.