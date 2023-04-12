The Fredericktown High School boys and girls track teams competed April 3, at North County.
Seniors Linley Rehkop, TJ Bowling and Mark Heine led the way, earning a combined eight medals.
Fredericktown’s medal winners were: Bowling - 1st Discus, 1st Shot Put; Rehkop - 2nd 100m, 2nd 200m, 2nd 300m hurdles, 2nd Long Jump; Heine - 3rd Long Jump, 4th High Jump; Ava Penuel - 3rd Discus; Kinleigh Gresham - 4th 200m; Lizzie Crouch - 5th 800m; Donnie Laut, Derek Irby, Zach Botbyl, Oscar Millan - 5th 4x400m relay; Justice Clauser - 5th Shot Put
Other point scorers for the Cats were: Gresham - 7th 100m, 8th Long Jump; Botbyl - 6th 200m; Millan - 7th Long Jump, 8th 400m; Clauser - 8th Discus.
Also, the following Blackcats set personal records: Gresham, Rehkop, Penuel, Heine, Ethan Vance, Reid Simmons, Bowling and Clauser.
The junior varsity Cats team will travel to Perryville today (April 12). The varsity athletes will compete in the Simpson Relays,