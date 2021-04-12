Track Cats compete in two meets

The Blackcats track and field team travelled to Perryville April 6 to compete in the 15-team Perryville Invitational.
The Fredericktown girls amassed 11 points, good for 14th place. The boys finished seventh with 41 points.
On the girls side, Linley Rehkop earned a fourth place finish in the 100m dash at 13.55 seconds and a fifth place finish in the long jump, setting a new personal best of 4.39m. The girls 4 x 800m relay team of Ava Laut, Lizzie Crouch, Patience Garland and Corgan Gerler finished in 12:53.38, good for seventh place.
On the boys side, Patrick Sikes was second in the 110m hurdles at 15.35. Sikes also took fourth in the 300m hurdles at 45.22. Lyndan Gruenke ran third in the 800m at 2:10.58 and fourth in the 1600m with a time of 4:56.22. In the throwing events, Brayden Lee earned a second place finish in the shot put and Marshall Long was also second in the discus.
The Blackcats travelled to Ste. Genevieve Friday to compete at the Old Settlement Invitational. The meet was cut short due to the incoming weather.
“Many athletes had great performances at this meet, with 15 new personal records set on the day,” Coach Joe Garrity said.
Results for FHS included:
Patrick Sikes: 1st place 110m hurdles, 15.87; and 1st place 300m hurdles, 44.40
Marshall Long: 1st place Discus, 2nd place Shot Put
Brayden Lee: 1st place Shot Put, 5th place Discus
4X200m relay (Patrick Sikes, Mark Heine, Nolan Sullivan, Austin Pullen): 6th place, 1:42.95
4X800m relay (Elijah Vance, Caleb Jenkerson, Braden Braswell, Isaac Pirtle): 8th place, 10:42.12
Linley Rehkop: 5th place 100m, 14.07; 7th place Long Jump
Ava Laut: 6th place 1600m, 6:20.26
Lizzie Crouch: 8th place 1600m, 6:26.30
Julie Turnbough: 8th place Discus
The Blackcats will compete Friday, in Farmington.
Soccer Cats defeat Farmington
The FHS girls soccer team defeated Farmington, 5-0, April 6. Alivia Buxton had four goals, and Arika Buxton had one. Brezlyn Boswell stopped one Knights shot and got the shutout.
The Cats opened pool play in the 12th annual Hillsboro Tournament Monday with a 1-1 tie against Perryville.
The Cats play St. Pius at 7:30 p.m., Thursday to complete pool play.