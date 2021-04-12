Track Cats compete in two meets

The Blackcats track and field team travelled to Perryville April 6 to compete in the 15-team Perryville Invitational.

The Fredericktown girls amassed 11 points, good for 14th place. The boys finished seventh with 41 points.

On the girls side, Linley Rehkop earned a fourth place finish in the 100m dash at 13.55 seconds and a fifth place finish in the long jump, setting a new personal best of 4.39m. The girls 4 x 800m relay team of Ava Laut, Lizzie Crouch, Patience Garland and Corgan Gerler finished in 12:53.38, good for seventh place.

On the boys side, Patrick Sikes was second in the 110m hurdles at 15.35. Sikes also took fourth in the 300m hurdles at 45.22. Lyndan Gruenke ran third in the 800m at 2:10.58 and fourth in the 1600m with a time of 4:56.22. In the throwing events, Brayden Lee earned a second place finish in the shot put and Marshall Long was also second in the discus.

The Blackcats travelled to Ste. Genevieve Friday to compete at the Old Settlement Invitational. The meet was cut short due to the incoming weather.

“Many athletes had great performances at this meet, with 15 new personal records set on the day,” Coach Joe Garrity said.

Results for FHS included: