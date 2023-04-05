The Blackcats Track and Field teams competed at the Old Settlement Invitational March 30, at Ste. Genevieve.

Senior Linley Rehkop broke her own school record with a javelin throw of 36.35 meters, which was good for a second place medal. Rehkop also took third in the 100m and the 300m hurdles. Senior Mark Heine high jumped a personal best 6 feet for second place.

The following athletes earned points for the Blackcats: Rehkop - 5th 200m; Lizzie Crouch - 7th 1600m, 8th 800m; Ava Penuel - 7th Discus; Mark Heine - 5th 100m; Carter Cheaney, Heine, Oscar Millan, Zach Botbyl - 8th 4x100m relay; Oscar Millan, Hunter Royer, Derek Irby, Donnie Laut - 8th 4x400m relay; Braden Braswell, Caleb Jenkerson, Reid Simmons, Donnie Laut - 6th 4x800m relay.

Personal Records were set by the following: Rehkop - javelin; Maisyn Moser - discus; Ava Penuel - shot put; Irby - 300m hurdles; Mark Heine - 100m, high jump; Botbyl - triple jump; TJ Bowling - discus and shot put.

The JV Track and Field Teams competed March 29, at North County.

The following athletes won medals: Derek Irby - 3rd 100m hurdles, 3rd 4x100m relay, 3rd 300m hurdles; Zach Botbyl - 2nd 100m, 3rd 4x100m relay, 1st 200m, 5th Triple Jump; Dane Sensel - 3rd 4x100m relay, 2nd 300m hurdles, 2nd 4x400m relay; Oscar Millan - 3rd 4x100m relay, 2nd 400m, 2nd Long Jump; Hunter Royer - 2nd 4x400m relay; Reid Simmons - 2nd 4x400m relay; Justice Clauser - 2nd Shot Put, 4th Discus; Owen Henson - 2nd Discus; Maddie Phares - 3rd 800m; Kinleigh Gresham - 5th 300m hurdles, 5th 200m.

The following FHS athletes scored points: Carter Hale - 6th Discus; Derek Irby - 6th Triple Jump; Kinleigh Gresham - 7th 100m hurdles, 8th Long Jump; Maddie Phares - 7th 1600m.

Personal records were set by: Reid Simmons - 1600m, 800m; Dane Sensel - 300m hurdles; Zach Botbyl - 200m; Owen Henson - Discus; Carter Hale - Discus; Maisyn Moser - Discus; Maddie Phares - 1600m

The boys team scored 101 points and finished fourth out of nine teams.

The next junior varsity high school track meet will be April 12, at Perryville. The varsity Cats will compete April 14, at Farmington.