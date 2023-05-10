A small squad of Blackcats competed in a loaded meet of 31 schools at the Hillsboro Invitational, May 5.

Junior Ava Penuel started it off for the team with a big personal record in the discus, with a throw of 30.2 meters. Penuel went on to set personal bests in the javelin and the shot put as well. Her javelin throw of 31.44m was good for All-Conference recognition.

Senior TJ Bowling threw 14 meters in the Shot Put, good for 7th place in a field of 47 throwers and a new personal Record. Bowling also came in 7th place in the discus, with a throw of 40.19 meters.

Also achieving personal bests were seniors Triston Lunsford in the 400m, Patience Garland in the 1600m, and sophomore Maddison Phares in the 1600m.

The Blackcat throwers competed May 3, at Ste. Genevieve.

Bowling led the way, taking first place gold in the discus. He also earned a 4th place medal in the shot put. Penuel medaled in both the discus (fourth place) and the javelin (third).

Personal records were set by freshmen Carter Hale in the javelin and Will Clauser in the shot put.

The junior varsity track and field team competed May 2, at North County, in the Mineral Area JV meet.

Sophomore Haley Tucker made Fredericktown High School history as the first ever women's pole vaulter for the Cats. She finished in fifth place, setting the school record at 1.83 meters.

The following athletes earned medals: Kinleigh Gresham - 1st 300m hurdles, 2nd 200m, 2nd Long Jump, 3rd 100m; Dane Sensel - 1st 300m hurdles, 2nd 110m hurdles; Justice Clauser - 1st Shot Put, 3rd Discus; Donnie Laut - 1st 1600m, 3rd 800m; Oscar Millan - 3rd 400m, 3rd Long Jump; Derek Irby - 3rd 110m hurdles, 3rd 300m hurdles; Maddison Phares - 3rd 800m; and Reid Simmons - 3rd 1600m.

Other points were scored by the following FHS athletes: Oscar Millan - 4th High Jump; Haley Tucker - 5th Pole Vault, 8th 100m; Phares - 5th 1600m; Maisyn Moser - 5th Discus; Owen Henson - 6th Discus; Simmons - 6th 800m; Carter Hale - 8th Javelin

Personal Records were set by Phares, Tucker, Moser, Hunter Royer, Laut and Justice Clauser.

The full team will travel Saturday to the Class 3, District 1 meet at Cape Notre Dame. The top four athletes in each event will qualify for sectionals May 20, at Hillsboro.