Fredericktown High School boys and girls track teams competed in the Simpson Relays, April 14, at Farmington High School.

The following athletes earned medals at the meet: Linley Rehkop - 1st Long Jump, 2nd 100m, 2nd Javelin, 4th 300m hurdles; Kinleigh Gresham - 4th Long Jump; TJ Bowling - 3rd Discus, 5th Shot.

Rehkop's javelin throw was 36.96m, good for a new personal best and a new school record.

Zach Botbyl earned points for finishing 7th in the 200m.

Personal Records were set by: Rehkop, Gresham, Ethan Vance, Bowling and Tim DeSanto.

Fredericktown's ninth and tenth grade track and field athletes competed in the Perryville junior varsity invitational, April 12. The following athletes won medals: Kinleigh Gresham - 1st 300m hurdles, 2nd 100m, 3rd Long Jump; Maddie Phares - 3rd 800m; Zach Botbyl - 1st 100m, 1st 200m; Justice Clauser - 2nd Shot Put; Dane Sensel - 3rd 300m hurdles.

Point scorers for FHS were: Phares - 7th 1600m; Gresham - 4th 200m; Oscar Millan - 4th 400m, 6th Long Jump, 7th High Jump; Donnie Laut - 5th 800m, 8th 1600m; Reid Simmons - 7th 800m; Derek Irby - 6th 110m hurdles, 6th 300m hurdles; Owen Henson - 4th Discus; Justice Clauser - 7th Discus; Irby, Sensel, Botbyl, Hunter Royer - 5th 4X100m relay; Sensel, Simmons, Laut, Ethan Vance - 4th 4X800m relay.

Personal Records were set by Zach Botbyl, Derek Irby, Justice Clauser, Owen Henson, Will Clauser, Carter Hale and Kinleigh Gresham.

The Cats next compete Friday, at the De Soto Invitational.