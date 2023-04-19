Related to this story

Cats lose tourney opener

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team opened play in the Hillsboro Tournament with a 2-1 loss to Maplewood in pool play, Monday.

Baseball Cats defeat Dons

The spring high school sports season is off to a slow start due to inclement weather, but the Fredericktown High School baseball team was able…