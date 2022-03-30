Track team opens with Rebel Relays

The Blackcats Track and Field team competed against 20 schools at the Rebel Relays, March 25, in Park Hills.

Junior Linley Rehkop brought home 2 medals, a 2nd place in the javelin with new personal record of 33.64 meters and a third place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 13.5 seconds.

The following athletes placed in the top eight, scoring points toward the team score:

Linley Rehkop - 2nd Javelin, 3rd 100m, 6th Long Jump (14-06.75 feet)

Ava Laut - 5th 3200m (14:29.92)

Calie Allgier - 5th 100m (13.76), 7th 200m (28.88)

PJ Reutzel - 8th 400m (1:08.43)

Marshall Long - 7th Discus (120-00.5)

Caleb Jenkerson, Donnie Laut, Braden Braswell and Dane Sensel - 8th 4x800m relay (9:44.26)

The Blackcats will travel to Ste. Genevieve April 1 for the Old Settlement meet.

Baseball team improves to 2-2

The Fredericktown High School baseball team is 2-2 after a little over a week of play this season.

The Cats opened 2022 with a 7-1 loss to St. Vincent, March 21, here. The Cats scored on an Ethan Marler home run.

Saturday, the Cats split a pair of games with Saxony Lutheran, in Fredericktown.

Fredericktown opened with a 2-1 victory over the Crusaders. Zander Stephens had two hits and scored a run. Garrett Marler doubled and scored. Ryan Souden and Dakota Weer each had runs batted in. Ethan Marler pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on zero hits. He walked five batters and struck out five. Garrett Marler pitched the final five shutout innings, allowing just one hit.

The Cats lost the second game of the double header, 14-1 to the Crusaders. Garrett Marler scored the lone run. Ethan Marler had three of the Cats' eight hits. Caleb Sarakas had two hits and the lone RBI.

March 28, the Cats won a wild extra inning game, 9-8, at Doniphan.

Ryan Souden pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 14 batters, as the Cats built an 8-0 lead. The home team came all the way back in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring eight times. Fredericktown got a single run in the eighth inning, and Devon Souden pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth to get the victory.

Stephens and Benji Brubacher each had two hits. Stephens scored three times and Ethan Marler drove home three runs.

The Cats host their annual Wood Bat Classic Tournament, April 1-2. Fredericktown plays Arcadia Valley at 7:30 p.m., Friday. The Cats play St. Pius at 10 a.m., Saturday and play Jefferson at 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

Soccer Cats defeat Raiders

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team won its season opener, 3-1, March 21, at North County.

Ava Penuel scored twice for the Blackcats. Kyndal Dodd had the other FHS goal. Gabbie McFadden had two assists.

