Track team prepares for district meet

The Blackcats track and field team competed at the Hillsboro Invitational May 7.

The Cats competed against a field of 18 teams.

Patrick Sikes led the way, earning medals for finishing 2nd in the 300m hurdles and 4th in the 110m hurdles. Marshall Long also medaled, finishing 2nd in the discus. Sophomore Linley Rehkop had a big day in the Javelin, becoming All Conference with a throw of 102'-10". The competition was tough, which led to many athletes stepping up and setting personal bests. In all, the Blackcats set 14 new personal bests.

FHS athletes who set personal bests at Hillsboro included: Caleb Jenkerson - 1600m, 3200m; Josh Hunt - Shot Put, Discus; Elijah Vance - 1600m; Braden Braswell - 800m; Max Kopitsky - 800m; Austin Pullen - 200m; Ava Laut - 1600m; Lizzie Crouch - 1600m; Mark Heine - 400m; Lauren Gibbs - Discus; Corgan Gerler - Javelin; Linley Rehkop - Javelin.

The Blackcats junior varsity competed in the MAAA JV Invitational May 4 against 7 other teams.

The girls jv team of Linley Rehkop, Lizzie Crouch, Julie Turnbough and Patience Garland placed 4th overall, scoring 69 points between just the four of them. Gold medals were taken by Linley Rehkop in the Javelin and Long Jump, by Lizzie Crouch in the 800m and by Julie Turnbough in the discus.