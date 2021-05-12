Track team prepares for district meet

The Blackcats track and field team competed at the Hillsboro Invitational May 7.
The Cats competed against a field of 18 teams.
Patrick Sikes led the way, earning medals for finishing 2nd in the 300m hurdles and 4th in the 110m hurdles. Marshall Long also medaled, finishing 2nd in the discus. Sophomore Linley Rehkop had a big day in the Javelin, becoming All Conference with a throw of 102'-10". The competition was tough, which led to many athletes stepping up and setting personal bests. In all, the Blackcats set 14 new personal bests.
FHS athletes who set personal bests at Hillsboro included: Caleb Jenkerson - 1600m, 3200m; Josh Hunt - Shot Put, Discus; Elijah Vance - 1600m; Braden Braswell - 800m; Max Kopitsky - 800m; Austin Pullen - 200m; Ava Laut - 1600m; Lizzie Crouch - 1600m; Mark Heine - 400m; Lauren Gibbs - Discus; Corgan Gerler - Javelin; Linley Rehkop - Javelin.
The Blackcats junior varsity competed in the MAAA JV Invitational May 4 against 7 other teams.
The girls jv team of Linley Rehkop, Lizzie Crouch, Julie Turnbough and Patience Garland placed 4th overall, scoring 69 points between just the four of them. Gold medals were taken by Linley Rehkop in the Javelin and Long Jump, by Lizzie Crouch in the 800m and by Julie Turnbough in the discus.
FHS girls results were:
Julie Turnbough - 1st Discus, 4th Shot Put
Linley Rehkop - 1st Javelin, 1st Long Jump, 2nd 200m, 3rd 100m
Lizzie Crouch - 1st 800m, 3rd 1600m
Patience Garland - 6th 1600m, 8th 800m
The boys team scored 42 points and finished in 5th place. Results for the boys:
Mark Heine - 2nd 400m, 3rd 100m, 5th Long Jump
Austin Pullen - 5th Javelin, 6th 200m, 7th 100m
Braden Braswell - 5th 800m
Caleb Jenkerson - 6th 800m, 7th 1600m
Ruben Pirtle - 6th Javelin
Nolan Sullivan - 8th 400m
Here are the results from the thrower's only meet May 5.
Marshall Long - 1st Discus, 4th Shot Put
Julie Turnbough - 3rd Discus, 8th Shot Put
Linley Rehkop - 3rd Javelin
Men's Team - 3rd place
Women's Team - 5th place
The track team will travel to Ste. Genevieve May 15 to compete in the 12-team Class 3, District 1 meet. The top 4 finishers in each event at districts will go on to compete in Sectionals May 22, at Park Hills Central for a chance to qualify for the State Championships May 29.
Golf Cats 10th in district meet
Fredericktown's golf team placed tenth among 15 teams in the Class 3, District 1 tournament Monday at St. Francois Country Club. The Cats shot 420.
Junior Grant Ebert was second in the tournament and just one stroke away from first, as he shot a 79. His finish qualified him for the state tournament. Crown Pointe will host the Class 3 state tournament May 17-18.
Dalton Winick shot 99, Garrett Ward shot 117, Eli Aslinger shot 125, and Wesley DuLaney, 135.
Baseball Cats compete in MAAA tourney
The Fredericktown High School baseball team was defeated in the first round of the consolation bracket in the MAAA conference tournament, May 6. The 12th-seeded Cats lost 6-3 to No. 9 Valley.
The Cats play in the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, starting this week. Fredericktown, seeded fifth, takes on No. 4 seed Perryville at noon, Friday, in Dexter.
Soccer in districts, Saturday