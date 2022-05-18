Track teams send three to sectionals

The Blackcats track teams competed at in the Class 3, District 1 meet, May 14, at Cape Notre Dame. The girls' team finished in eighth place, and the boys were tenth.

Junior Linley Rehkop finished second in the javelin with a throw of 110-02.75, second in the 100 meter dash in 12.87 seconds, and fourth in the high jump at 4-6.

Senior Marshall Long was 4th in the Discus at 134-10, an freshman Calie Allgier jumped a personal best 15.00.75 for third place in the long jump.

These three athletes earned All-District honors and qualified for Sectionals May 21, at Festus where they will compete for a spot in the State Championships.

The following athletes finished their seasons with personal records: PJ Reutzel, Alli Francis, Ania McLaughlin, Carter Cheaney, Simon Kelly, Dane Sensel and Mark Heine.

Soccer Cats in postseason

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team advanced to the finals of the Class 2, District 1 Tournament, May 17. The Cats were seeded first and faced No. 2 seed and tournament host Perryville Tuesday (after press time).

Lady Blackcats advanced to their first ever district championship game with a 4-1 win over Saxony in Monday's semifinals. Fredericktown led 1-0 at halftime. The Crusaders tied the match at 1-1 midway through the second half before the Cats scored three goals to secure the victory. Alivia Buxton and Ava Penuel each scored twice for the Cats.

In the district opener, Fredericktown defeated De Soto, 4-0, Saturday. Buxton scored three times and Penuel added a goal. Amelia Miller recorded the victory in goal.

The Cats ended the regular season with a 9-1 victory at Sikeston, May 10. Buxton scored three goals, Penuel and Kyndal Dodd each scored two, and Gabbie McFadden and Ryleigh Gresham each scored one.

Two golfers compete at state

Fredericktown golfers freshman Braydon McMinn and junior Dalton Winick both competed in the Class 3 boys golf State Championship Tournament, May 16-17, at Sedalia Country Club. Monday, Winick shot 92, and McMinn shot 95. Tuesday, Wininck shot 91 to finish at 183, good for 70th place. McMinn shot another 95, Tuesday and finished with a total score of 190, good for a tie for 77th place.

Baseball season ends in districts

The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost 9-7 to Doniphan in the opening round of the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, Monday, at Cape Girardeau.

The No. 4 seed Cats led No. 5 Doniphan 2-1 after three innings and 3-1 after five. The Dons scored two in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but Fredericktown regained the lead with a run in the bottom half of the sixth. Doniphan erupted for six runs in the seventh, and Fredericktown managed three, but was unable to tie the game.

Easton wood and Ethan Marler each had three hits. Garrett Marler and Keiden Wright each scored twice.

