The Fredericktown High School golf team lost 181-188 to Potosi, April 18, at Beaver Valley Golf Club.

Individual results for Fredericktown were: Braydon McMinn—41 (medalist); Braxton Neel—42; Grant Thompson—51; Carson Buford—54; Walker Smith—59; and Tanner Berrey—60.

April 19, the Cats shot a team score of 403 at the St. Pius Invitational, at Crystal Highlands.

North County won with a 326. Next was Fox at 341. Seckman placed third at 344, and Central claimed fourth at 371.

Fredericktown’s McMinn finished ninth overall with a score of 85. Other scores for the Cats were: Neel—94; Buford—97; Jackson Smith—127.

The Blackcats finished fourth out of six teams in a mixed format par 3 tournament, April 21. Neel and McMinn finished second in the scramble portion with a score of -2.

Fredericktown competes in the MAAA meet, May 1, at Crown Pointe Golf Club.