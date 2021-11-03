 Skip to main content
Two Cats cross country runners qualify for state meet
The Blackcats ran in the Class 3, District 1 races Oct. 30, at Arcadia Valley.

Thirty-one teams competed for a chance to advance to the State Championships. The top 4 teams and 30 individuals earned a spot in the races Saturday, in Columbia.

The boys team of Lyndan Gruenke, Caleb Jenkerson, Braden Braswell, Isaac Pirtle and Mark Heine raced first. Senior Lyndan Gruenke finished in tenth place, earning All-District and easily securing his spot for the State Championships.

The girls team of Ava Laut, Laci McClellan, Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland ran next, with Ava Laut cruising to a 21st place finish, again setting a new school record with a time of 22:19. Laut is the first Fredericktown girls runner to be All-District and advance to the State Championships.

Every single runner surpassed the goal I set for them at districts. Their hard work and determination this season led to great race results, and I am very proud to be their coach.

