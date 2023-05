Fredericktown High School sophomores Braydon McMinn and Braxton Neel competed in the Class 3 State Meet, May 15-16, at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, in New Bloomfield, Missouri.

McMinn finished in a tie for 38th place with a two day score of 86-84-170. Neel improved 13 strokes on day two and finished in 77th place with a score of 101-88-189.