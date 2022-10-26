Volleyball Cats advance to district championship

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team advanced to the championship match in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament this week.

In Monday's semifinal, the Cats, seeded second, defeated No. 3 seed Dexter, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17. Ava Penuel had nine kills and 17 assists. PJ Reutzel had 18 assists and 13 service points. Linley Rehkop had nine kills and 18 digs.

Fredericktown played No. 1 seed (Cape) Notre Dame, Tuesday evening (after press time) in Kennett. The district winner will play Thursday, at the winner of District 2.

October 18, Fredericktown played a pair of matches in the MAAA Tournament. The Cats lost a semifinal match to host Ste. Genevieve, 25-23, 20-25, 24-26. Reutzel led the Cats with 15 kills. Penuel led with 15 assists and 17 digs. Lydia Mell led with 12 service points.

In the MAAA third place match, the Cats lost to Valle, 25-21, 22-25, 15-25. Rehkop had seven kills. Penuel had 12 assists and 15 digs. Reutzel had seven service points.