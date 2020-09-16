 Skip to main content
Volleyball Cats compete in Lady Raider Invitational
volleyball

Fredericktown's Karla Fraire (17) hits the ball against North County, Saturday.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played in the North County Lady Raider Invitational Tournament, Saturday, at North County.

In pool play, the Cats defeated St. Paul, 25-16, 25-18. In the match, Linley Rehkop had ten kills, and Kyndal Dodd had seven. Lily Penwell led with six digs. Libby Montgomery had ten assists, and Eva Penuel had seven.

The Cats lost to St. Pius, 25-15, 25-17. Dodd had five kills, and Montgomery had six assists.

Fredericktown lost to Fort Zumwalt North, 25-15, 25-18. Dodd had four kills, and Montgomery had four assists.

In bracket play, the Cats lost to host North County, 25-20, 25-21. Dodd led with eight kills. Penuel and Rehkop each had five. Montgomery had 16 assists.

The Cats won 25-20, 25-22, Monday night at Ellington.

They play at West County, Thursday.

