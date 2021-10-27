Volleyball Cats conclude successful season

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team completed one of its most successful season in school history, last week.

The Cats lost 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 to Cape Central in the class 4, district 1 semifinals, Friday in Cape Girardeau. Linley Rehkop led the Cats with 11 kills. P.J. Reutzel had nine. Gabbie McFadden led with 17 digs. Reutzel had 15 assists and Ava Penuel had 14.

The Cats also competed in the MAAA Tournament semifinals and third place match, Oct. 19.

In the semifinals, the Cats lost to tournament champ and host Valle, 25-21, 25-13. Kyndal Dodd paced the Cats with five kills. Penuel had 15 digs and seven assists.

In the third place match, the Cats lost in three sets to Farmington, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20. Rehkop led with 13 kills. Reutzel had 17 digs and 17 assists, and Penuel had 16 digs and 20 assists.

The Cats finished the season with a 27-7-1 record.

