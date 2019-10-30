{{featured_button_text}}
xc seniors

Senior members of the cross country team and their parents are recognized prior to the final home football game, Friday. Those seniors are, from left, Brayden Mullins, Noah Jenkerson, Ralph Patterson

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team's season came to a close, Monday.

The Cats were seeded fifth in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, at Dexter High School. FHS took on the fourth-seeded Kennett Indians in a match that went three sets.

In the opening set, Kennett won 25-20. Fredericktown took set two, 25-19. In another close, third set, the Indians prevailed, 25-21.

Soccer team heads to district play

The Fredericktown High School Blackcats soccer team played a pair of road matches, last week.

October 23, the Cats lost 7-1, at Cape Central. They won 2-0, Oct. 24, at De Soto.

FHS will play in the Class 2, District 1 Tournament, at 6 p.m., Monday at Perryville.

Fredericktown got the No. 3 seed and will take on the host Pirates, seeded second. The winner will play for the district title at 6 p.m., Nov. 6, against the winner of St. Pius and Cape Notre Dame.

Weather cancels cross country meet

The FHS cross country team's meet scheduled for Oct. 26, at Dexter was cancelled due to weather.

The Cats will run in the Class 3, District 1 meet, Nov. 2, at Cape Notre Dame.

