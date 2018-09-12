Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School Volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-15 to the Perryville Pirates, Sept. 4.

The Lady Cats junior varsity also lost, 25-14, 25-11 to Perryville. The freshmen lost 25-12, 25-5.

The Lady Cats play at West County, Thursday.

