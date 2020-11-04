Volleyball Cats fall to Rebels

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team's season came to an end, Oct. 27, in the semifinals of the Class 3, District 2 Tournament, at Central.

The Cats, seeded third, lost to the No. 2 Rebels, 25-17, 25-6, 25-19. Central continued on to win the district championship 30-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21 over top-seeded Ste. Genevieve. The Rebels won two more matches and have moved on to the state semifinals, Thursday against Springfield Catholic, at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

In Tuesday's match, Central jumped to a 6-1 lead in the first set. Fredericktown battled back with a big block for a side-out and then two points on Gabrielle McFadden's serve. The Cats trimmed the Rebel's lead to two points on numerous occasions. The last was at 19-17. Central then scored six straight points to close out the set.

The second set was all Central, from the beginning. The Rebels jumped to 10-0 ad 14-1 leads.

Set No. 3 was the most competitive. Fredericktown had 2-1 and 3-2 leads early and it it remained close throughout. The Cats trailed 20-19 before Central picked up the last five points and the match.

For the match, Kyndal Dodd led with seven kills and seven total blocks. Linley Rehkop had six kills and nine digs. Ava Penuel had 22 assists, and Reagan Asher had five kills.

