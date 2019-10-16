{{featured_button_text}}
seniors

Fredericktown High School volleyball seniors and their parents are recognized prior to the team's match against North County, Oct. 10, here. The seniors are, from left, Ashton Davis, Mallory Mathes, Kayleigh Slinkard, and Abbie Sullens.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team lost two a pair of MAAA foes, last week.

October 8, they lost 9-25, 19-25, at Central.

October 10, the lost in three sets to North County, here on Senior Night. The scores were 19-25, 25-21, 21-25.

The Cats will play in the MAAA Tournament next week.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments