Volleyball Cats head into postseason play
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team opened play in the MAAA conference tournament, Thursday, at home.

The Cats, seeded 4th, hosted a round robin pool with No. 5 North County and No. 12 Kingston.

Fredericktown opened play with a 25-9, 25-15 victory over Kingston. Kyndal Dodd led with five kills. Linley Rehkop had five service aces, and Rylie Rehkop had ten assists.

Next, the Cats topped the Raiders, 25-22, 25-22. Linley Rehkop led with ten kills. Ava Penuel had 12 assists, and P.J. Reutzel had nine assists.

Fredericktown played in the MAAA semifinals, Tuesday (after press time), at Valle. Fredericktown played top seed and host Valle for a chance to reach the tournament championship.

The Cats open play in the Class 4, District 1 volleyball tournament, Friday, at Cape Central. Fredericktown earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 Cape Central at 7:30 p.m.

