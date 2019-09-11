{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball Cats Take 4-0 Record Into Weekend Tourney

Kyndal Dodd goes up for a block against South Iron, Thursday, here. The FHS volleyball team improved to 4-0 with a 26-24, 25-10 victory at Doniphan, Monday. Last week, the Cats won three home matches. They topped Herculaneum, 25-12, 25-19. They defeated Scott City, 25-14, 25-19; and they won 25-17, 26-24 over South Iron. The team plays in the North County Invitational, Saturday.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
