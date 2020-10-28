Volleyball Cats in postseason play

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team is playing in the Class 3, District 2 Tournament this week.
The Cats got the third seed and played No. 2 Central, Tuesday (after press time) in Park Hills.
The winner plays for the district championship at 6 p.m., Oct. 28.
Last week, the Cats split their matches in pool play and played in the silver bracket of the MAAA Tournament.
October 20, the Cats defeated Bismarck, 25-19, 25-12. Kyndal Dodd led with eight kills, and Linley Rehkop and Reagan Asher each had seven. Ava Penuel had 21 assists.
The Cats then lost 25-11, 25-16 to Central.
In the silver bracket, the Cats lost to West County, 25-27, 27-25, 14-25. Rehkop and Dodd each had nine kills, and Penuel had 21 assists.
In the match for seventh place, the Cats lost 13-25, 22-25 to Potosi. Dodd had seven kills.
