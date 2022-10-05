 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volleyball Cats keeping busy

set 2

Ava Penuel sets the ball in the Blackcats match Sept. 27, at Farmington.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats competed in the Perryville Tournament, playing five matches, Saturday.

September 27, the Cats lost 25-23, 20-25, 13-25, 23-25, at Farmington. Ava Penuel led the Cats with 23 assists ten kills, 11 service points, and five aces. PJ Reutzel and Kinleigh Gresham each had ten digs.

September 29, the Cats lost  22-25, 19-25, 25-16, 24-26 to Potosi, here. 

Saturday, at Perryville, the Cats began with pool play. They defeated Dexter, 25-18, 25-15. Then, the Cats defeated Meadow Heights, 25-23, 25-19. Fredericktown lost to the host Pirates, 21-25, 23-25 to finish second in the pool.

In bracket play, Fredericktown defeated Cape Central, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17. Then, the Cats lost to tourney champs Ste. Genevieve, 20-25, 20-25.

People are also reading…

Monday (Oct. 3), the Cats defeated Cape Central 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, here.

The Cats play at North County, Thursday.

