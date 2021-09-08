Volleyball Cats remain undefeated

Hermann scored on its next possession. The Bearcats completed a 73-yard drive with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Hoener to Brock Shockley. The PAT was no good, and it was 7-6 with 11:11 to play in the half.

After an inside kick, the Bearcats scored again on a one-handed grab by Seth Hackmann. The two-point conversion gave Hermann a 14-7 lead at the half.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Hermann took a 21-7 lead early in the fourth.

The Cats scored on their next possession. On third and five from their own 46, FHS quarterback Carter Cheaney connected with receiver Lane Sikes for a 54-yard catch and run to make it 21-14 with 8:21 to play in the game.

Hermann added its final score with 5:34 to play, and the Cats were unable to mount a comeback.

On offense, the Cats were led by Garrett Marler who had ten carries for 58 yards. Sikes had two receptions for 79 yards. Bowling had seven solo tackles to lead the Cats’ defense, while Dunnahoo had two interceptions, and Sikes had one.

Cats tennis team loses close match at Potosi

The Fredericktown High School tennis team lost 5-4, Aug. 31, at Potosi.