The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won 25-13, 25-19, Monday, at Crystal City to improve to 2-10 on the year. The junior varsity lost 19-25, 9-25 to fall to 1-6.

September 11, the Cats lost 16-25, 8-25 to Arcadia Valley.

September 13, they lost 18-25, 25-9, 22-25, at West County.

The Cats lost to Windsor (twice), Pattonville, North County, and Ste. Genevieve in the North County Tournament, Saturday.

They play at Meadow Heights, Monday.

