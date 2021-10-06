 Skip to main content
Volleyball Cats win Perryville Tournament
0 comments

volleyball seniors

It was pink out night and senior night at FHS, Sept. 28. The Blackcats volleyball team recognized its three seniors, from left, Reagan Asher, Kyndal Dodd, and Karla Fraire.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won the Perryville Tournament, Saturday.

In pool play, the Cats defeated Scott City 25-22, 25-20. They topped St. Vincent 25-22, 25-19; and they won 25-14, 25-14 over Doniphan.

In the Gold bracket, the Cats defeated Notre Dame (St. Louis) 25-20, 25-20. In the semifinals, FHS won 25-15, 25-16 over Ellington.

Fredericktown then faced North County in the championship match and won, 25-16, 25-19.

September 28, Farmington defeated the Cats, here, 27-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22. It was senior night and pink out night at FHS.

September 30, the Cats won in straight sets at Potosi, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22.

Monday, Oct. 4, Cape Central topped the Cats in five sets, 27-25, 25-21, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9.

Fredericktown hosts North County, Thursday.

