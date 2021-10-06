Volleyball Cats win Perryville Tournament

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won the Perryville Tournament, Saturday.
In pool play, the Cats defeated Scott City 25-22, 25-20. They topped St. Vincent 25-22, 25-19; and they won 25-14, 25-14 over Doniphan.
In the Gold bracket, the Cats defeated Notre Dame (St. Louis) 25-20, 25-20. In the semifinals, FHS won 25-15, 25-16 over Ellington.
Fredericktown then faced North County in the championship match and won, 25-16, 25-19.
September 28, Farmington defeated the Cats, here, 27-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22. It was senior night and pink out night at FHS.
September 30, the Cats won in straight sets at Potosi, 27-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Monday, Oct. 4, Cape Central topped the Cats in five sets, 27-25, 25-21, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9.
Fredericktown hosts North County, Thursday.