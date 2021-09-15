Volleyball Cats win tourney, stay undefeated

“Our back four stayed very composed and strong all game long,” Coach McCoy said. “For the majority of the time, this was Marcos Navarrete, Dom Biesemeyer, Brandon Dowd (captain) and Max Kopitsky (captain).”

Coach McCoy said Farmington is a well-coached team every year and has the ability to score several goals every game.

“We reached out to add them to our schedule last year with the intention of playing as many good teams as we can in the area,” McCoy said. “As we expected, they are good.”

McCoy said the Blackcats’ offense is missing three of four forwards due to injury, and as they return, the team should grow stronger.

September 13, the Cats lost 2-1 to St. Paul Lutheran High School, at Engler Park in Farmington.

Fredericktown sophomore Conor Rouse scored early in the first half to give the Cats a lead. St. Paul scored to tie the game and added another to lead 2-1 at halftime.

The Cats had multiple scoring chances in the second half, but were unable to score the tying goal.

Football team drops high scoring game to Potosi

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 61-20 to Potosi, here.