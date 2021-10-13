Volleyball Cats win two MAAA matches

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team defeated Central and North County, last week.

October 5, the Cats came from behind to win at Central, 21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-16, 17-15. Kyndal Dodd led the Cats at the net with 14 blocks, and Ava Penuel had ten. P.J. Reutzel had 16 digs and 23 assists. Penuel had 18 assists.

Thursday, the Cats defeated North County, 25-20, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23, here. Dodd and Linley Rehkop each had 11 kills. Ryleigh Gresham had four aces, and Penuel had 19 digs and 20 assists.

The Cats play next in the MAAA Tournament which begins Oct. 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.