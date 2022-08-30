Volleyball team defeats Herculaneum

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won its first match of the season, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16, Monday at Herculaneum.

The Cats play at Scott City today (Aug. 31) and at South Iron, Thursday.

Cross Country Cats open at Jackson

Provided by Coach Joe Garrity

The High School Cross Country team kicked off its season Aug. 27, at Jackson City Park.

Just fewer than 30 teams competed with the Blackcats, and runners raced against their own grade levels. Freshman Juliana Lunsford started it off for the Cats, and finished in the top 25 for a medal in her first ever cross country race.

Ethan Vance, Maddison Phares, Laci McClellan and Shyanne Roark ran next for the sophomores, followed by Braden Braswell in the junior boys division.

Seniors Caleb Jenkerson, Mark Heine, Isaac Pirtle and Patience Garland finished off the day for the Blackcats.

With their first race out of the way, the team has two weeks to sharpen up for the Arcadia Valley Invitational, Sept. 10. The middle school team will join the high school at the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex for their first race of the season.

Softball earns split in tourney

The Fredericktown softball team split two games Aug. 27, in the Chaffee Tournament.

The Cats won their first game, 19-8 over Cape Central. They lost the second game, 17-7 to the host Lady Devils.

The softball team hosts Herculaneum today (Aug. 31).

Soccer Cats top Eagles

The Blackcats soccer team won 7-2, Aug. 29, at Westwood Baptist Academy High School in Poplar Bluff.

Senior Austin Pullen and junior Marcos Navarette led the Cats with two goals, each. Senior Keiden Wright, junior Miguel Millan, and freshman Oscar Millan each scored a goal for the Cats.

The Cats play at Saxony Lutheran, Sept. 6.