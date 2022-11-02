Volleyball team takes second in district

The FHS volleyball team lost in five sets to Cape Notre Dame, in the Class 3, District 1 Championship match, Oct. 25, at Kennett High School.

The Bulldogs won the first set, 25-22. Fredericktown won the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-20. Notre Dame won the fourth set, 25-17, setting up a final, fifth set. The Bulldogs prevailed 15-9 in the fifth to win the district title.

Linley Rehkop and PJ Reutzel led the Cats with 11 kills, each. Ava Penuel had ten. Penuel and Reutzel each had 20 assists. Lydia Mell led with 15 service points for FHS. Penuel led with 26 digs.

Cross Country caps season with several personal bests

Provided by Coach Joe Garrity

The Blackcat runners competed in the Class 3, District 1 Championships in Arcadia Valley, Oct. 29.

The girls team ran first, blazing their way to four personal records to end their season. Freshman Juliana Lunsford paced the Lady Cats, besting her record by more than a minute for a 39th place finish. Sophomore Laci McClellan came in next in 45th followed by senior Patience Garland in 46th who cut nearly two minutes off her own record for the last race of her four-year career. Sophomore Maddison Phares closed out for the Cats shortly after in 48th place, running more than four minutes faster than the beginning of the season.

The boys team ran next, also scoring four personal records to end the season. Senior Caleb Jenkerson set the tone for the Blackcats, finishing in 46th place in 18:54, setting a personal record for his final race. Junior Braden Braswell crossed next in 58th, breaking the 20 minute mark for his first time ever. Sophomore Ethan Vance finished 66th, followed closely by Senior Mark Heine in 67th, both setting new personal bests. Senior Isaac Pirtle finished in 74th, running his fastest ever for the AV course.

It has been a great season for the whole team. Every runner has shown great improvement due to their hard work and commitment to the team. I am super proud of them all.

Blackcats football team loses district opener at Central

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 69-15 to Central, Friday, in Park Hills. The game was the opening contest in Class 3, District 1 play.

Central jumped to a 21-0 first quarter lead and led 56-0 at halftime.

Both teams scored twice in the second half. The Cats got on the board on a 2-yard run by Garrett Marler int he third quarter. The 2-point conversion came on a pass from Easton Wood to Ethan Marler. In the fourth quarter, Wood scored on a 51-yard run.

For the game, Marler gained 82 rushing yards on ten carries. Wood had 21 carries for 105 yards. He completed nine passes for 52 yards. On defense, Wood had nine tackles, Garrett Marler and Ethan Marler each had eight. Ethan Marler also recovered a fumble.

Soccer Cats fall to Perryville in districts

The Fredericktown High School soccer team's season came to a close in the opening round of the Class 2, District 1 Tournament, Oct. 29, in Perryville. The Cats, seeded sixth, lost to No. 3 (and host) Perryville, 7-0.

The Cats lost their final regular season match 4-2 to Valley Park, Oct. 26, here.