Spread the Love, shopping event Saturday

As an attempt to cure the winter blues, some of your favorite local shops have come together for a fun "Spread the Love" shopping event.

On Feb. 12, from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., local businesses are planning to provide a day of fun, community support, and of course, deals.

"After all these years in business, 25 actually, we have certainly noticed that by this time of the new year, people are ready to have some fun," Organizer and Co-Owner of Brick & Mortar Aimee Kurgas said. "To be able to get out, to look forward to spring and this was a fun way to work together to provide something that would offer that while giving local business a boost."

Kurgas said many of your local favorites have already committed to having specials for the day and there will be some popup shops located on the court square.

There will also be food trucks located at the Madison County Service Coordination parking lot on South Main and next to Crazy Wildflower on East College Avenue. Some of the food trucks currently scheduled to attend include Musthave Macarons +More, Amy's Goodies, Ghee Ghee's Kitchen, Holy Grounds Coffee, and Waves Mini Donuts.

Kurgas said Brick & Mortar will be hosting a popup shop inside its store. A Broken Jar Creations, creator of their plantain product line, will be inside the shop and offering free tasting samples of its new tea line along with baked goodies. The owner of A Broken Jar Creations is a trained pastry chef.

Brick & Mortar also plans to have a fun selfie station where discounts can be earned.

Similar to Small Business Saturday, shoppers will be given a punch card with a list of participating businesses to have their card punched and be entered to win an amazing prize basket.

Punch cards can be picked up at Brick & Mortar, Country Lane, Georgie Kay's and The Crazy Wildflower. After you visit all the locations and have your card filled up, they can be returned at any of those shops to be entered.

"We hope this event gets people out and enjoying their hometown, time with friends and breaks up those winter blues," Kurgas said.

