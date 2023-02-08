Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

At Fredericktown Elementary School, recognizing student success helps create a culture that builds confidence and increases motivation in stud…

Dennis Wayne Pinkley

Dennis Wayne Pinkley

Dennis Wayne Pinkley, 48, of Farmington, died Tuesday, January 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 22, 1974, in Fredericktown, to El…

Two charged with burglary, assault

Two charged with burglary, assault

Two area men face felony charges this week after allegedly forcing their way into a Madison County home, Jan. 21, armed with handguns and wear…