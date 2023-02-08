Some of the local businesses will be holding special deals during this time and food trucks will be located at Crazy Wildflower on East College Avenue.

Calvary Church will be giving away free shoes, while supplies last, and a second pair can be obtained with a food donation for the local food pantry.

Shoppers will be given a punch card, which can be picked up at Brick & Mortar, Country Lane, Georgie Kay's and The Crazy Wildflower, with a list of participating businesses to have their card punched. After you visit all the locations and have your card filled up, they can be returned at any of those shops to be entered to win an amazing prize basket.