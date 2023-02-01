The "Spread the Love" shopping event is returning to Fredericktown, Feb. 11.

The day of shopping fun started last year as an attempt to cure the winter blues. It was so much fun, shop owners decided to bring it back this year.

February 11, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., some local businesses are planning to provide a day of fun, community support, and of course, deals.

Keep an eye on the individual pages of shops such as, Brick & Mortar, Country Lane, Georgie Kay's and The Crazy Wildflower, for fun things and deal announcements.

Organizer and Co-Owner of Brick & Mortar Aimee Kurgas said, the event will have two new additions this year.

Calvary Church has partnered with the event to spread a little extra love to those in need. There will be a shoe give-a-way, along with a food drive for the local pantry.

"They will be setting up a shoe store at the (Calvary) church where anyone can come to receive a free pair of new, name brand shoes," Kurgas said. "If they make a donation to the food pantry, they can 'double the love' and receive a ticket allowing them an extra free pair of shoes."

Kurgas said, most of the shoes are kid sizes, but there will be additional sizes as well. They are just more limited.

The give-a-way is "while supplies last" but the church has more than 4,000 pairs of shoes on hand.

The shoes are being provided as a free resource open to all with no special requirements. Most shoe sizes are in the toddler through intermediate school age, but other sizes will be given if available.

There will once again be a variety of food trucks. They will be located at The Crazy Wildflower on East College Avenue along with a fun photo op.

Similar to Small Business Saturday, shoppers will be given a punch card with a list of participating businesses to have their card punched and be entered to win an amazing prize basket.

Punch cards can be picked up at Brick & Mortar, Country Lane, Georgie Kay's and The Crazy Wildflower. After you visit all the locations and have your card filled up, they can be returned at any of those shops to be entered.