Spreading Some Valentine Joy

Saydi Smith was able to bring some Valentine's Day happiness to the 40 residents at Ozark Manor Nursing Home, Feb. 14. Saydi, 10, bought and delivered valentine cards to the residents.
"(Ozark Manor resident) Dodie Wacker was our neighbor for a number of years and is like a grandmother to us," Rachel Smith, Saydi's mom, said. "We visit her often, and Saydi wanted to be sure that all the others who live there received something to make them smile on Valentine’s Day with so many not having family or friends that visit them."
"The residents thought it was great," Ozark Manor Activity Director Jeani Roberts said. "It lifted their spirits a whole bunch."