Spring 2020 Career Expo March 5 at Southeast

More than 140 local, regional and national employers are registered to meet Southeast Missouri State University students of all majors and Southeast alumni at the Spring 2020 Career Expo on March 5 in the Student Recreation Center.

The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will provide a variety of opportunities for students seeking employment and professional skill development.

Employers attending the event will include UniGroup, World Wide Technology, Stifel Financial, Renaissance Financial, Dayton Freight Lines, Unilever, NISC, Vizient Inc. and FS Growmark, among many others. Additionally, employers from 21 school districts, 12 criminal justice organizations and 38 other companies will be in attendance to connect with students directly related to their field of study.

“The Career Expo is a great opportunity for local employers to connect with students and find their next great employee,” said Dan Presson, director of Southeast’s Career Services. “Southeast Missouri State University plays a unique role in the regional workforce. Career Expos connect our students with employers they may have never considered. This learning process helps our students, businesses and our region.”

