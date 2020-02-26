Spring 2020 Career Expo March 5 at Southeast

More than 140 local, regional and national employers are registered to meet Southeast Missouri State University students of all majors and Southeast alumni at the Spring 2020 Career Expo on March 5 in the Student Recreation Center.
The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will provide a variety of opportunities for students seeking employment and professional skill development.
Employers attending the event will include UniGroup, World Wide Technology, Stifel Financial, Renaissance Financial, Dayton Freight Lines, Unilever, NISC, Vizient Inc. and FS Growmark, among many others. Additionally, employers from 21 school districts, 12 criminal justice organizations and 38 other companies will be in attendance to connect with students directly related to their field of study.
“The Career Expo is a great opportunity for local employers to connect with students and find their next great employee,” said Dan Presson, director of Southeast’s Career Services. “Southeast Missouri State University plays a unique role in the regional workforce. Career Expos connect our students with employers they may have never considered. This learning process helps our students, businesses and our region.”
The Expo is an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their qualified skills and dedication, added Presson. Employers know Southeast students and graduates are ready and prepared, and there are numerous full-time, part-time or internship employment options for students to explore.
“Southeast is working daily to prepare students for the workforce,” he said. “It is also essential for students to incorporate work experience into their college plans. Working a part-time job and internship will not only help students pay for their education, but also help build a resume.”
Students are expected to attend the Career Expo prepared to interact with their future employer. Business attire is required upon entry, and resumes are expected by almost every employer. Students who need business attire should check the Career Closet, located in the Redhawk Food Pantry in Kent Library Room 123. This is a free resource for students who find purchasing business attire costly.
The Office of Career Services offers a variety of events throughout the semester that are designed to equip students for success. Career Services can help students with cover letters and resumes. They offer services such as mock interviews for students who want to improve their professional skills.
For more preparation tips, please contact Career Services, located in Academic Hall Room 057, by calling 573-651-2583, emailing careerservices@semo.edu, or visiting http://www.semo.edu/careers/.