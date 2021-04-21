Spring Clean Up

If you would rather not make a trip to the Transfer Station and would rather have your spring cleanup items picked up on trash day there are a few additional rules to follow.

"Your name will be placed on a list and you will receive a registration certificate stating the $10 has been paid," Settle said. "No cleanup trash will be picked up without the paid certificate."

Settle said, for paid pickup services all items must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the regularly scheduled trash day in each ward.

"Trucks will not make return runs for items placed after 7 a.m.," Settle said. "Items must be separated by categories for easier handling. Loose or bulk materials must be in bags or boxes and placed neatly at the curb for easier pickup. Any trash not boxed or bagged will not be picked up."

If you have recyclable items such as clothes, cardboard, newspaper, and clean aluminum cans the city asks that you place those in a separate area from all the other trash.

There will be no pickup or onsite chipping for brush or tree limbs.

"All brush can be brought to the Transfer Station free of charge," Settle said. "Any limbs placed at the curb will be left for the property owner or renter to dispose."