Spring Clean Up

The City of Fredericktown 2022 Spring Cleanup will be April 18-23.

The annual clean up event is for city residential customers only and has some specific guidelines for residents to follow.

Spring cleanup will be a drop off service, although a pickup service will be available by registering at City Hall for a $10 fee, prior to April 14.

The Transfer Station, located at 311 S. Chamber Dr., will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon for drop offs. The facility will close for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

"City residents will be required to show proof of residence, such as a drivers license with a city address, at the gate," City Administrator James Settle said. "We will be accepting large items such as furniture, appliances, hot water heaters, etc. We will also accept refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners but they can only be accepted with proof that a certified repairman has removed the freon."

Settle said, in order to prove freon removal, city residents will need a ticket with the repairman's name and permit number. The doors will also need to be removed from all refrigerators and freezers.

"There are some items we will not accept such as roofing shingles, tires, motor oil and/or free standing liquids," Settle said. "We also will not accept batteries, cans of paint and or other chemicals or hazardous materials, asbestos or any combustible material, and burn barrels."

If you would rather not make a trip to the Transfer Station and would rather have your spring cleanup items picked up on trash day, there are a few additional rules to follow.

"Your name will be placed on a list and you will receive a registration certificate stating the $10 has been paid," Settle said. "No cleanup trash will be picked up without the paid certificate."

Settle said, for paid pickup services all items must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the regularly scheduled trash day in each ward.

"Trucks will not make return runs for items placed after 7 a.m.," Settle said. "Items must be separated by categories for easier handling. Loose or bulk materials must be in bags or boxes and placed neatly at the curb for easier pickup. Any trash not boxed or bagged will not be picked up."

If you have recyclable items such as clothes, cardboard, newspaper, and clean aluminum cans the city asks that you place those in a separate area from all the other trash.

There will be no pickup or onsite chipping for brush or tree limbs.

"All brush can be brought to the Transfer Station free of charge," Settle said. "Any limbs placed at the curb will be left for the property owner or renter to dispose."

The City of Fredericktown would like to remind everyone that the pilfering and scavenging of trash placed at the curb is prohibited under City Ordinance Section 225.060, No. 7 and it is the property owner/renter's responsibility to keep trash contained.

In the Spring Cleanup Guideline,s it says a property owner/renter may be subject to citation for littering for failure to follow the guidelines.

Also, according to the guidelines, the City of Fredericktown reserves the right to limit or decline to pickup any items that are not in compliance with the stated guidelines.

Pre-registration will be accepted at City Light and Water, 124 W. Main St. until April 14. For any questions or concerns please contact the Transfer Station at 573-783-2513 or City Hall at 573-783-3683

