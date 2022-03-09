I used to get the Daylight Savings Time yearly event mixed up.

I never could remember which way I was supposed to reset my clocks. Then someone gave me the phrase, "Spring forward, Fall back." Simple enough. As long as I remembered which part of the year I was in, I’d be set.

It’s an adjustment for sure each time we go forward or backward, but somehow we all seem to readjust our inner timetable and make it work. It might take a few days for us to come around, but eventually we get there. I never did enjoy getting up while it was still dark outside or feel like I needed to go to bed because it was already dark outside at 5 or 6. Yet we all seem to make the sacrifices needed to move in the right direction.

Life is somewhat like DST. There are always those times that something comes along and we are presented with the realization that we must change our routines and schedules to compensate.

I look forward to spring because of the new life that it brings. The budding trees and plants. The sounds and sights of birds and bunnies and the fresh smells and scents in the air. It is refreshing to see the world coming alive again after the cold days of Winter.

Of course, we never know what each new day will bring. Sometimes storms and unrest, but always new challenges and opportunities to enjoy the world around us, if we will only look on the bright side.

We must decide whether we will see through rose colored glasses and enjoy the God given beauty or look through lenses that are dark and dreary and become pessimistic and defeated. As you set your clocks UP this Saturday night, make a consorted decision to see this spring and the coming months in a positive way and look for every day to be bright and beautiful, regardless of the circumstances. Spring forward with a new and revised attitude.

