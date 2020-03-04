I used to have a hard time remembering whether to turn the clocks ‘up’ or ‘back’ when daylight savings time came along.

Someone finally shared the little phrase, “Spring forward, Fall back”. Makes perfect sense, so now I know what to do. In case some of you might have forgotten, this coming Saturday night, March 7, is when we turn our clocks forward an hour.

I don’t always appreciate losing an hour’s sleep when we do turn them forward, but I certainly do enjoy the extra hours of more light. Can you believe it is already March? I realize time flies, but this is getting ridiculous. One hardly gets through the holidays and putting things away before it’s Valentines, St. Patrick’s Day, Lent, Easter, and the end of another school year. I totally understand there are the same number of hours and days in each year (except this Leap Year), but they seem to go by more quickly the older I get. I’m not complaining, just stating the facts for me. I enjoy living each new day and I enjoy each new season. It’s just that I wish some of them lasted a little longer than others.

I might not always feel the best physically, but I do rejoice and appreciate the fact that I am still living. My late husband used to say, “If I look back at the bed each morning and don’t see myself lying there, then it is a good day!”