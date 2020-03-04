I used to have a hard time remembering whether to turn the clocks ‘up’ or ‘back’ when daylight savings time came along.
Someone finally shared the little phrase, “Spring forward, Fall back”. Makes perfect sense, so now I know what to do. In case some of you might have forgotten, this coming Saturday night, March 7, is when we turn our clocks forward an hour.
I don’t always appreciate losing an hour’s sleep when we do turn them forward, but I certainly do enjoy the extra hours of more light. Can you believe it is already March? I realize time flies, but this is getting ridiculous. One hardly gets through the holidays and putting things away before it’s Valentines, St. Patrick’s Day, Lent, Easter, and the end of another school year. I totally understand there are the same number of hours and days in each year (except this Leap Year), but they seem to go by more quickly the older I get. I’m not complaining, just stating the facts for me. I enjoy living each new day and I enjoy each new season. It’s just that I wish some of them lasted a little longer than others.
I might not always feel the best physically, but I do rejoice and appreciate the fact that I am still living. My late husband used to say, “If I look back at the bed each morning and don’t see myself lying there, then it is a good day!”
All of us need to find even the smallest of things for which we can be happy and grateful. If you make a mistake, then get up and try again. If you have a bad day, decide to make it better and ‘spring forward’. If you are not careful, it is extremely easy to let yourself get stuck in ruts and then become complacent. You might think it is more comfortable, easier, and less stressful. Yet, are you achieving your goals, your true purpose for being here, and being the person God would have you to be?
We have a young couple at our church that are an inspiration to all of us. Physically, they have both gone through (and still are) some of the most difficult times of their lives. Yet, they are still working, always smiling, never complaining, always grateful, and ‘springing forward’ in life.
This ‘spring forward’ season of the year brings new life to the earth with the blossoming of flowers, trees, baby animals and birds, and warmer days. May your ‘spring forward’ season of 2020 usher in new joy, hope, peace, beauty, and life.