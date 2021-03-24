Spring has sprung

Spring is one of my very favorite times of the year.

Oh, I enjoy all four seasons, but spring seems to stand out for me. Being a sports fan, I enjoy spring training for the Cardinals. Then there’s March Madness, which always turns out to be an exciting time. My goodness, look at some of the unbelievable upsets that have happened already.

For some, they are enjoying the NASCAR races, gymnastic events, and track competitions. To an extent, many schools and organizations are doing their best to help us return our lives back to some sort of normalcy. It may be different, but at least we are seeing some progress.

Nature is doing its part to help us focus on new life as well. Wherever you may walk or drive now, there are signs of spring. The jonquils, daffodils, crocus, lilies, budding trees, baby calves, bunnies, birds all remind us of fresh beginnings and renewed hope.

After the past year that we have all experienced, we definitely need a reminder that there is a season of hope and joy to be had. The natural seasons of each year provide us with special meanings and spring is no different.