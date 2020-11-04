Spring Registration opens at MAC

Brisk mornings and changing leaves indicate that autumn has arrived, but Mineral Area College is already thinking spring. Spring semester, that is. Now’s the time to register for classes for the spring term.
“Spring classes start Jan. 19. Even though that seems like a long way off, we’re already registering for classes,” Registrar Connie Holder said. “Now’s the best time to register so you have the widest variety of classes to choose from.”
Holder said potential students should visit MAC’s website, www.MineralArea.edu, to apply for admission, view course offerings, and register for classes.
“Our website and MyMAC, the student portal, are both great resources where students and the public can find answers to questions regarding classes, financial aid, and the college in general,” she said.
Spring semester begins Jan. 19 and ends May 22. MAC also offers 8-week classes during two mini-terms in the spring, beginning Jan. 19 and March 22. Classes are offered at various times throughout the day and evening, online, at the main campus in Park Hills, and at MAC’s outreach centers in Potosi, Fredericktown, and Perryville.
“For the spring semester, we’ll continue to have both on-campus and online class options,” Dean of Students Julie Sheets said. “Many students have indicated that they prefer to learn in person and we’ve implemented safety measures on campus to help ensure the health of everyone who visits MAC.”
First-time students can apply online at www.MineralArea.edu or contact the Admissions Office at 573-518-2133 for application information. Once admitted, students will be assigned an advisor with whom they can schedule an appointment to discuss degree and course options.
Returning MAC students can update their application and enroll online or schedule an appointment with an advisor and enroll in person. Appointments are available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday evenings by calling 573-431-4593. All students are encouraged to meet with an advisor to stay on track to graduate.
Arrangements for paying tuition and fees must be made at the time of registration, and applications for financial aid should be completed before enrolling in classes. For financial aid questions email finaid@mineralarea.edu or call 573-518-2133.
Those interested in attending classes at one of MAC’s outreach centers may contact the main campus in Park Hills or the appropriate outreach center coordinator: Fredericktown, John Wright at 573-783-7932; Perryville, Brandy Behrle at 573-547-4143; Potosi, Joel Nivens at 573-436-9689.
Please call the Registrar’s Office at 573-518-2130 or email registrar@mineralarea.edu with registration questions.
