Spring Registration opens at MAC

Brisk mornings and changing leaves indicate that autumn has arrived, but Mineral Area College is already thinking spring. Spring semester, that is. Now’s the time to register for classes for the spring term.

“Spring classes start Jan. 19. Even though that seems like a long way off, we’re already registering for classes,” Registrar Connie Holder said. “Now’s the best time to register so you have the widest variety of classes to choose from.”

Holder said potential students should visit MAC’s website, www.MineralArea.edu, to apply for admission, view course offerings, and register for classes.

“Our website and MyMAC, the student portal, are both great resources where students and the public can find answers to questions regarding classes, financial aid, and the college in general,” she said.

Spring semester begins Jan. 19 and ends May 22. MAC also offers 8-week classes during two mini-terms in the spring, beginning Jan. 19 and March 22. Classes are offered at various times throughout the day and evening, online, at the main campus in Park Hills, and at MAC’s outreach centers in Potosi, Fredericktown, and Perryville.